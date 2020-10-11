FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 268.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAC. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital by 233.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $321,156.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18. Hennessy Capital has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

