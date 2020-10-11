FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 203.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

SSYS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 1,441,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,008. Stratasys Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

