FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $33,000 Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 583.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 439,523 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,140,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWPH. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $477,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.74.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

