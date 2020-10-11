FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $35,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 221.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 25.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

ViewRay stock remained flat at $$3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,369. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

