FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $123,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,284. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $184,744.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,432 shares in the company, valued at $291,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,902,378 shares of company stock valued at $383,394,075 over the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.