FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,248. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.