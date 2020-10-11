FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canon by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 538,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,131. Canon Inc has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

