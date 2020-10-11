Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $890.00

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30), with a volume of 6291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($11.29).

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36. The firm has a market cap of $505.57 million and a P/E ratio of 71.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 795.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 659.64.

About Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

