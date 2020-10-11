FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Crane by 85.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 137.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 239.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

