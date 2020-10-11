Glaukos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,354% compared to the average volume of 211 call options.

GKOS stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Glaukos by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

