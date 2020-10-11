Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Graham has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,462,000.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graham by 7.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 775,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Graham by 130.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 64.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.