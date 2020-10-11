GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) is FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 1,019.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the quarter. GrubHub comprises about 12.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of GrubHub worth $28,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GrubHub by 231.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,656.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 597,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

