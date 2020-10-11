Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $1.31 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 29,228,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

