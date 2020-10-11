Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 22,181,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,874,537. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

