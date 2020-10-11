Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.70. 1,066,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,871. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

