Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $536,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.01. 3,377,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

