Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.03. 2,793,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.