Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,575 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,246,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PTON traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.02. 17,601,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,904,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Argus increased their price target on Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

