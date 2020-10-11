Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $826,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

