Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,537,000 after buying an additional 468,044 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

EW traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. 2,229,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,971. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $969,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,872 shares of company stock worth $31,950,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

