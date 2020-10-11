Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 22.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 227.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $10.07 on Friday, reaching $198.85. 1,332,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,802. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $199.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.09, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

