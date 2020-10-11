Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

