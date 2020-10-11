Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.38. 2,637,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $148.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.