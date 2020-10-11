Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,405,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,740,318. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

