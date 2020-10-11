Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $20,613,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,451.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 162,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.89.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $26.79 on Friday, hitting $1,096.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,379. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,796.69, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $989.11 and a 200 day moving average of $829.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

