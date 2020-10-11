Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 68.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.61. 1,193,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,739. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $510.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,186 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,448. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

