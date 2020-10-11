Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.91. 156,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $231.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

