Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,442,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,934,350. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $164.09 and a one year high of $302.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.15. The company has a market capitalization of $810.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

