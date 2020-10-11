Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.83. 31,902,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,211,945. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

