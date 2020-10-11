Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.19. 5,708,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

