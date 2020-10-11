Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

HMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $917,892 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

