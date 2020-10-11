Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 7,694,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

