IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.80 million.

IBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.81.

IBG stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.