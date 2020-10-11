Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as high as $204.36 and last traded at $204.27, with a volume of 5095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.98.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

