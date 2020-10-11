Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.56.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.92. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

