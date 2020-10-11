Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inflarx were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inflarx by 63.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.85. 316,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Inflarx NV has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Inflarx NV will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Inflarx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inflarx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Inflarx Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

