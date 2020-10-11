Insider Selling: Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells 88,000 Shares of Stock

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,904,194.43).

GAMA opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.76) on Friday. Gamma Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,755 ($22.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,598 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,392.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9999217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

