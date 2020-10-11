Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 223.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 817.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.71. 30,201,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

