Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,216 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,708,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,937,158. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.