Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 8,680,303 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

