Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 2,484,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

