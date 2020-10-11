Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,445 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,935,000 after purchasing an additional 160,631 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 520,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

