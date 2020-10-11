Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,515.22. 1,435,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,532.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,421.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

