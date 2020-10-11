Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,730 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 299.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 496,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,112. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

