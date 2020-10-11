Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $2.21 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,467,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 813,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 691,183 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

