Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $673,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 897,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,870. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

