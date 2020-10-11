Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,578 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 5,498,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,973,654. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.