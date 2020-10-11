Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $272.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.95 and its 200 day moving average is $231.82. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

