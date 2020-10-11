Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 78,346 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 624,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

