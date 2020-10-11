Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,736 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,103,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 507,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,359. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.

